SC orders demolition of twin 40-storey towers of Supertech

“The sanction for the construction of Tower-16 and Tower-17 were given by NOIDA (New Okhla Industrial Development Authority) in contravention of the minimum distance requirement provided by the building regulations...the record of this case is replete with instances which highlight the collusion between the officers of NOIDA with the appellant and its management. The case has revealed a nefarious complicity of the planning authority in the violation by the developer of the provisions of law," it held. The court ruled that the construction was also in violation of the Uttar Pradesh Apartment Act since the consent of flat owners was not sought before modifying the plan promised to them. It also said the construction breached fire safety norms while depriving residents of ventilation, light and air, and thus, their quality of life. The apex court has also ordered prosecution of officials of Supertech and NOIDA under the Uttar Pradesh Urban Development Act for flouting laws and acting in collusion with each other.