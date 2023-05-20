SC panel on Adani case suggests regulatory tweaks2 min read . Updated: 20 May 2023, 12:06 AM IST
In its reported dated 6 May, the committee opined that Sebi needed more judicial discipline when it comes to issuing orders.
NEW DELHI : The Supreme Court constituted Expert Committee appointed to look into the Adani saga has recommended slew of measures intended to tighten the regulatory framework of Indian securities market. In response to various writ petitions filed in the apex court on the Hindenburg report, the court had formed a special six member committee in March to examine various allegations and suggest remedial measures.
