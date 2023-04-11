SC permits Vedanta to carry out upkeep of Sterlite plant in Tamil Nadu2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 05:52 AM IST
- The Supreme Court's decision was based on the report of a High Powered Committee (HPC) formed by the Tamil Nadu government to inspect the structural and civil safety of the plant
Giving a major relief to Vedanta Limited, the Supreme Court has granted permission to carry out maintenance work at its closed Sterlite plant in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu.
