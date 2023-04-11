Giving a major relief to Vedanta Limited, the Supreme Court has granted permission to carry out maintenance work at its closed Sterlite plant in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu.

The apex court's decision was based on the report of a High Powered Committee (HPC) formed by the Tamil Nadu government to inspect the structural and civil safety of the plant.

The High Court's committee in 2022 recommended certain maintenance activities can be undertaken to upkeep the Sterlite plant.

The SC's decision relied on HPC's report. Also, subsequent communication by the collector granted permission to Vedanta to carry out the maintenance activities.

However, The bench said the District Collector had not permitted the firm to undertake a ‘civil and structural safety integrity assessment study’ in the plant premises besides the removal and transportation of spares and equipment.

It also noted that the district collector also denied the nod to conduct evacuation of “in-process reverts and other raw materials lying idle in the premises of the plant/stores."

Further, the Supreme Court noted the submission of the state government that it will once again “evaluate whether any further or supplementary directions should be issued in that regard."

The bench has now posted the matter for further hearing on May 4.

Vedanta's statement:

Following the court's order, the mining company stated that it has faith in the judiciary and the Tamil Nadu government. And, measures taken will be in the best interest of the public, the environment, and the larger economic agenda.

Background:

At least 13 people were killed and several injured on May 22, 2018, when police opened fire on a huge crowd of people protesting against environmental pollution being allegedly caused by the factory.

The Tamil Nadu government had on May 28, 2018, ordered the state pollution control board to seal and "permanently" close the mining group's copper plant following violent protests over pollution concerns.