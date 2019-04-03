Mumbai: India-focused distressed assets funds may see higher deal activity in pre-National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) cases with the Supreme Court quashing the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) 12 February 2018 circular on Tuesday.

There will be greater room for manoeuvring for investors and lenders alike to resolve stressed asset situations, especially where there is limited or no buyer interest, as the 180-day deadline now does not apply, according to several distressed asset investors.

RBI had on 12 February 2018 ordered lenders to begin bankruptcy proceedings against defaulters before NCLT if they failed to make interest payment within 180 days of missing a payment. This exposed many defaulters to bankruptcy courts and posed the threat of loss of control to many promoters.

“It’s a good opportunity for investors to engage with the companies and lenders to do an out-of-court restructuring of their balance sheets," said Ravi Chachra, co-founder at India-focused distressed asset fund Eight Capital Management Llc.

“The Supreme Court’s decision brings clarity to the situation and will allow lenders to decide the best course of action for each company. Unless the RBI schemes, such as SDR and S4A, are brought back, lenders will opt to sell these loans for a speedy solution, especially as NCLT is choked with the current lot of 1,000-plus companies getting restructured under IBC and resolutions are seeing extensive delays" he said.

Nachiket Naik, head (corporate lending) at Kirloskar Capital Ltd, said: “This will definitely impact credit discipline and ease pressure on the promoters facing impending insolvency proceedings."

“The onus is now on banks to be prudent in deciding the cases that are to be taken to the NCLT," he added. “This will be particularly important for situations where there is public interest involved or where liquidation may lead to complete value destruction for the equity investor and lender alike."

“Overall, if followed through in the right spirit, this development will provide lenders and promoters more time for resolution," said Naik.

Close to 52% of bankruptcy cases admitted in NCLT have ended in liquidation, making recovery difficult, according to data from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India.

“The circular was sector agnostic, dissonant and even impractical. It passed over real life constraints, some even created by courts, the deep control of supply and demand by the governments, and rendered the lenders impuissant in resolution of their own NPAs" said Sajid Mohamed, founding partner at Agrud Partners, a Mumbai-headquartered corporate law firm.