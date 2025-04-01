SC Ralhan takes charge of new FIEO president

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Exporters' body Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) on Tuesday said SC Ralhan has assumed the role of the new president of the body.

He has replaced Jalandhar-based exporter Ashwani Kumar.

FIEO also said that Ravikant Kapur has taken charge as the vice-president of the organisation.

Ralhan has over 50 years of experience in exports, particularly in the engineering and hand tools industry. He is also the Managing Director of Ludhiana-based Sri Tools Industries.

Ralhan emphasized his commitment to tackling the ongoing tariff and trade barriers that have impacted Indian exporters.

"He outlined a proactive strategy that includes engaging with global trade bodies and policymakers to negotiate favourable tariff structures and reduce restrictions; promoting export diversification to mitigate risks associated with over-dependence on specific markets, ensuring swift policy interventions to counter unfair trade practices and enhancing global competitiveness by advocating for incentives, technology-driven exports, and supply chain resilience," FIEO said in a statement.

"At a time when global trade dynamics are shifting rapidly, Indian exporters must be equipped with the right policies, strategies, and support to compete effectively. I am committed to working closely with the government and industry stakeholders to ensure a fair and favourable trade environment for our exporters," Ralhan said.

Kapur is an industry veteran from the textiles sector. He is the owner of Group GR.

