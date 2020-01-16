SC rejects Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea's plea to review AGR judgement

NEW DELHI : The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the plea of Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd to review its 24 October judgement that had asked them and other telecom operators to pay dues amounting to around ₹92,000 crore in the 14-year-long dispute over the companies’ adjusted gross revenues.

A three-judge bench of the apex court had defined AGR, as argued by the telecom department, all revenues of a licence holder including those from non-core telecom operations such as rent, dividend and interest income and not just revenues from telecom services. AGR serves as a base for most of the levies including licence fees and spectrum charges which are calculated as a percentage of the figure.

Bharti Airtel, meanwhile, has said that it is evaluating filing a curative petition.

"While respecting the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s decision, we would like to express our disappointment as we believe the long standing disputes raised regarding the AGR definition were bonafide and genuine. The industry continues to face severe financial stress and the outcome could further erode the viability of the sector as a whole. The industry needs to continue to invest in expanding networks, acquiring spectrum and introducing new technologies like 5G. The money now required to pay punitive interest, penalty and interest on penalty which forms nearly 75% of AGR dues would have better served the digital mission of the country. We are evaluating filing a curative petition," Bharti Airtel said in a statement.

At the Hindustan Times Leadership last month, Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla had said that the group’s telecom unit, Vodafone Idea, will have to “shut shop" if there was no relief from the government following the apex court ruling on AGR. UK-based Vodafone has since written down its investment in the Indian joint venture.

The two telecom companies, along with rival Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, raised prices of their services by up to 47% in the first week of December to stop the bleed on their numbers.

Bharti Airtel on Wednesday raised $3 billion through a mix of qualified institutional placement and overseas bond issue. It plans to use a portion of these proceeds to meet its Rs35,586 crore AGR liabilities to DoT.

Lobby group Cellular Operators Association of India had sought waiving of penalty and interest arising out of AGR dues, and a 14-year period to pay the principal amount of AGR dues.

The tussle started when telecom operators migrated to a new revenue-sharing system offered by the government in 1999 under which they agreed to share a certain percentage of revenue with the government.

The Supreme Court order in October upheld the government’s definition of revenue which dealt a body blow to telcos and also made non-telecom companies holding licences for internal communications and signalling liable to pay licence fees on their entire revenue, even if they do not offer consumer-facing telecom services.

DoT has sought Rs1.72 trillion from GAIL (India) Ltd, Rs22,168 crore from Power Grid Corp of India Ltd, Rs15,019 crore from Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd and Rs290 crore from RailTel Corp of India Ltd by 24 January.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers and Chemicals wrote to stock exchanges on 1 January that it was seeking legal advice on DoT’s demand notice and the judgement. The company holds VSAT and ISP licences. RailTel on 4 January filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking a modification or a clarification on its order.

Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel have reported record losses for the September quarter as they set aside money to pay these dues.

Vodafone Idea’s loss for the September quarter was at Rs50,922 crore—the highest in India’s corporate history. Airtel, too, reported its highest quarterly loss in 14 years at Rs23,045 crore in the quarter ended September.

