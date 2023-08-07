SC rejects Go First plea to bar lessors from inspecting aircraft

SC rejects Go First plea to bar lessors from inspecting aircraft2 min read 07 Aug 2023, 01:19 PM IST
- GoFirst insolvency: The SC has refused to intervene HC order; GoFirst has remained inoperational since 3 May 2023
In a major setback to Go First, the Supreme Court on Monday rejected a plea by the airline, refusing to grant a stay on the Delhi High Court's July ruling that allowed lessors to inspect its aircraft.
In a major setback to Go First, the Supreme Court on Monday rejected a plea by the airline, refusing to grant a stay on the Delhi High Court's July ruling that allowed lessors to inspect its aircraft.
A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, declined to intervene in the ongoing proceedings before the single-judge bench of the Delhi High Court.
A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, declined to intervene in the ongoing proceedings before the single-judge bench of the Delhi High Court.
Senior advocate Shyam Divan, representing the airline, argued that the main issue is whether two separate forums can give conflicting directives. He questioned the high court division bench's order, noting that it has said that parties can go both to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and high court and limited the jurisdiction of the NCLT. "According to us NCLT is the right forum," said Divan.
Senior advocate Shyam Divan, representing the airline, argued that the main issue is whether two separate forums can give conflicting directives. He questioned the high court division bench's order, noting that it has said that parties can go both to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and high court and limited the jurisdiction of the NCLT. "According to us NCLT is the right forum," said Divan.
Divan also pointed out that the airline possesses all necessary approvals from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and 100% approval from the Committee of Creditors (COC). He emphasized that the NCLT's order allows for flight operations.
Divan also pointed out that the airline possesses all necessary approvals from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and 100% approval from the Committee of Creditors (COC). He emphasized that the NCLT's order allows for flight operations.
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the lessors, argued that according to aircraft rules, the central government is bound to deregister the aircraft. He highlighted that the airline has not paid the rental lease worth ₹500 crore since 2020. In response, the airline's lawyer acknowledged the outstanding rental lease but clarified that they intend to pay it and ensure the airline's revival as mandated by the NCLT. Divan also noted that no one has challenged NCLT's direction so far.
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the lessors, argued that according to aircraft rules, the central government is bound to deregister the aircraft. He highlighted that the airline has not paid the rental lease worth ₹500 crore since 2020. In response, the airline's lawyer acknowledged the outstanding rental lease but clarified that they intend to pay it and ensure the airline's revival as mandated by the NCLT. Divan also noted that no one has challenged NCLT's direction so far.
Upon dismissing the plea, the chief justice stated, "It's okay. Let the single judge hear this. We will not entertain it, as proceedings are ongoing before the Delhi High Court where arguments are presented daily. We are not considering this at present. Let the jurisdictional issues be addressed before the single judge."
Upon dismissing the plea, the chief justice stated, "It's okay. Let the single judge hear this. We will not entertain it, as proceedings are ongoing before the Delhi High Court where arguments are presented daily. We are not considering this at present. Let the jurisdictional issues be addressed before the single judge."
Go First had moved to the Supreme Court challenging the order of the Delhi High Court on 13 July that rejected the plea of the airline and upheld the order of the single bench of the high that allowed the lessors to inspect and maintain the aircraft.
Go First had moved to the Supreme Court challenging the order of the Delhi High Court on 13 July that rejected the plea of the airline and upheld the order of the single bench of the high that allowed the lessors to inspect and maintain the aircraft.
Later NCLT's order dated July 26th permitted Go First to use ground-leased aircraft and resume operations. The tribunal stated in its order that the civil aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has not deregistered the aircraft, implying that they are available for the airline to resume operations.
Later NCLT's order dated July 26th permitted Go First to use ground-leased aircraft and resume operations. The tribunal stated in its order that the civil aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has not deregistered the aircraft, implying that they are available for the airline to resume operations.
Meanwhile, the day-to-day hearing is underway in Delhi High Court in front of a single bench judge, regarding the plea of the lessors to deregister the aircraft. The lessor's side is expected to conclude its argument today in the proceedings
Meanwhile, the day-to-day hearing is underway in Delhi High Court in front of a single bench judge, regarding the plea of the lessors to deregister the aircraft. The lessor's side is expected to conclude its argument today in the proceedings
Go First has also approached the NCLT to refund passengers who had booked advance tickets starting from 3 May, when the company filed for insolvency. The tribunal has issued notice to the CoC and expected to address the matter today later in the afternoon.
Go First has also approached the NCLT to refund passengers who had booked advance tickets starting from 3 May, when the company filed for insolvency. The tribunal has issued notice to the CoC and expected to address the matter today later in the afternoon.
According to media reports, the lenders of Go First have deferred the timeline to submit an Expression of Interest (Eol) for the airline by a month. The decision comes amidst the resolution process facing a legal hurdle with the different courts taking a divergent view.
According to media reports, the lenders of Go First have deferred the timeline to submit an Expression of Interest (Eol) for the airline by a month. The decision comes amidst the resolution process facing a legal hurdle with the different courts taking a divergent view.
On 10 May, the principal bench of the NCLT in Delhi had accepted Go First's voluntary plea to initiate an insolvency resolution process. Consequently, the tribunal appointed an Insolvency Resolution Professional (IRP), suspended the board, and imposed a moratorium on the airline's financial obligations.
On 10 May, the principal bench of the NCLT in Delhi had accepted Go First's voluntary plea to initiate an insolvency resolution process. Consequently, the tribunal appointed an Insolvency Resolution Professional (IRP), suspended the board, and imposed a moratorium on the airline's financial obligations.
Meanwhile, crisis-hit airline Go First on Monday informed that its scheduled flight operations will remain cancelled till 9 August due to operational reasons.
Meanwhile, crisis-hit airline Go First on Monday informed that its scheduled flight operations will remain cancelled till 9 August due to operational reasons.