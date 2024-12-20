Companies
SC restores claims worth ₹10,952 cr of Reliance Infratel's 4 indirect creditors
Summary
- A two-judge Supreme Court bench set aside the NCLAT's 2022 order and restored the NCLT's 2020 order that had allowed these claims.
NEW DELHI : The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the claims, amounting to more than ₹10,952 crore, of four indirect creditors of Reliance Infratel Ltd, the tower and fibre business of Anil Ambani's telecom company Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom).
