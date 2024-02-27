SC slaps contempt notice on Patanjali Ayurved for misleading ads
The court barred Patanjali from promoting products claimed to cure diseases and also prohibited its officials from making any public statements against any medical system in any form of media
The Supreme Court on Tuesday served a contempt notice to Ramdev-owned Patanjali Ayurved and its managing director Acharya Balakrishna for issuing misleading advertisements about health cures in violation of an earlier order.
