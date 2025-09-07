SC restores majority shareholder in Satori Global, strikes down manipulated ouster
The ruling affirms the jurisdiction of company law tribunals over share transfer disputes and signals stricter scrutiny of procedural lapses.
MUMBAI :
In a decisive judgment, the Supreme Court reinstated Shailaja Krishna as the majority shareholder and executive director of Satori Global Ltd (formerly Sargam Exim Pvt. Ltd), which is engaged in paper trading, overturning her removal orchestrated through invalid board meetings and a questionable transfer of nearly her entire shareholding to her mother-in-law.