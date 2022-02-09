OPEN APP
Future and Amazon have been locked in a bitter legal tussle after the US e-commerce giant dragged Future Group to arbitration at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre in October 2020 over the former's deal with RIL. (Photo: Reuters)Premium
 1 min read . Updated: 09 Feb 2022, 12:03 PM IST Priyanka Gawande

  • On 5 January, the Delhi HC had stayed the Amazon-Future arbitration on the latter's over 24,000 crore deal with Reliance, which is being heard by a three-member tribunal

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to Amazon on a January order of the Delhi High Court staying arbitration proceedings before an arbitral tribunal over Future Retail’s merger deal with Reliance Industries Ltd, valued at more than 24,000 crore.

A bench comprising chief justice NV Ramana and justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli also issued notices to Future group firms and listed the matter for hearing on 23 February.

On 5 January, the Delhi High Court had stayed the Amazon-Future arbitration on the latter's deal with Reliance, which is being a heard by a three-member arbitral tribunal.

Future and Amazon have been locked in a bitter legal tussle after the US e-commerce giant dragged Future Group to arbitration at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre in October 2020, arguing that Future Retail had violated their contract by entering into a deal for sale of its assets to billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail on a slump sale basis for 24,713 crore.

Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC had said its investment of 1,400 crore in Future Coupons, which is one of promoters of Future Retail, allows it block asset sale to Amazon's competitors.

