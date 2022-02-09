NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to Amazon on a January order of the Delhi High Court staying arbitration proceedings before an arbitral tribunal over Future Retail’s merger deal with Reliance Industries Ltd, valued at more than ₹24,000 crore.

A bench comprising chief justice NV Ramana and justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli also issued notices to Future group firms and listed the matter for hearing on 23 February.

On 5 January, the Delhi High Court had stayed the Amazon-Future arbitration on the latter's deal with Reliance, which is being a heard by a three-member arbitral tribunal.

Future and Amazon have been locked in a bitter legal tussle after the US e-commerce giant dragged Future Group to arbitration at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre in October 2020, arguing that Future Retail had violated their contract by entering into a deal for sale of its assets to billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail on a slump sale basis for ₹24,713 crore.

Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC had said its investment of ₹1,400 crore in Future Coupons, which is one of promoters of Future Retail, allows it block asset sale to Amazon's competitors.

