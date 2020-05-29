SC to hear Cyrus Mistry's plea against NCLAT order, tags with Tata Son's appeals

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear the cross appeal filed by Cyrus Mistry challenging the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal's (NCLAT) December order, which Mistry claimed did not do full justice to his appeals.

The apex court bench comprising Justice AS Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy ordered that his plea should be tagged with the appeals filed by Ratan Tata and Tata Sons, who have also challenged the judgement of the NCLAT.

The 18-December order of NCLAT had held that the decision to remove Mistry as Tata Sons chairman was illegal and that he should be reinstated. He should also be given charge as director of three other group firms. The appellate tribunal had also held that the appointment of a new chairman in his place was illegal.

But the NCLAT refused to amend the Article of Association(AoA), which was claimed to have been “misused" to undermine the Shapoorji Pallonji Group. As per Mistry, NCLAT should have granted protection to the Shapoorji Pallonji Group against any future prejudicial conduct and he also claimed that it was within the jurisdiction of NCLAT to strike down the AoA.

In his cross appeal, Mistry said the Shapoorji Pallonji group should be given proportionate representation on the Tata Sons board. He claimed that the Group owns 18.37% of equity share capital in Tata Sons, making it the single largest non-Tata shareholder.

The plea also sought that the affirmative votes in the hands of select Tata Sons directors should be struck down and directors of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group should be given similar powers.

While recounting several instances of the Pallonji Group extending financial assistance to Tata Sons, the cross appeal also claimed the Group to be the “guardian of Tata group".

Ratan Tata, who controls Tata Trusts that owns two-thirds of Tata Sons, the group’s holding company, had appealed that the NCLAT had held him guilty “without explaining what the factual or legal foundation of the oppressive and prejudicial grounds were".

Tata claimed that Mistry was removed since “he had failed to timely capitalise on business opportunities when they presented themselves and Tata Sons’ financial performance, under his tenure, was also deeply unsatisfactory".

In January, Tata Sons had separately moved the apex court against the reinstatement of Mistry as chairman and as director of three group companies.

