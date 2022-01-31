SC likely to hear Future group’s plea against lenders on NPA tag

Last week, a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana took note of the submissions of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the FRL, and agreed to hear the plea and asked him to serve the copy of the petition on 27 banks and US e-commerce major, Amazon. “This petition is not related to that transaction (FRL-Reliance Retail). Here the banks are going to sell my small shops. The problem is that they cannot sell as there is an injunction. Actually, Amazon is not concerned with this case. In any case, we will serve 27 banks in this matter," Rohatgi told the bench which also comprised justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli.