SC to hear Google’s appeal against CCI order in android case on Monday

SC to hear Google’s appeal against CCI order in android case on Monday2 min read . 06:51 PM IST
- Google has time till 19 January to modify its conduct as ordered by CCI
NEW DELHI :The Supreme Court will on Monday hear Google’s appeal against the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) order imposing a fine of ₹1337 crore on the tech company for alleged violations in the android mobile ecosystem, the court’s schedule showed.
NEW DELHI :The Supreme Court will on Monday hear Google’s appeal against the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) order imposing a fine of ₹1337 crore on the tech company for alleged violations in the android mobile ecosystem, the court’s schedule showed.
Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha and Justice J.B. Pardiwala will hear the appeal filed by Google LLC and Google India Private Ltd., showed the apex court’s schedule.
Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha and Justice J.B. Pardiwala will hear the appeal filed by Google LLC and Google India Private Ltd., showed the apex court’s schedule.
“Time is running out for Google, which has time till 19 January to modify its conduct as ordered by CCI," a person familiar with the case said on condition of anonymity.
Besides the penalty for allegedly abusing its dominant position in the android mobile device ecosystem, CCI had also ordered Google on 20 October to implement necessary changes in its practices, modify certain agreements and submit a compliance report within three months.
Earlier this month, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal declined Google’s request for a stay on the CCI order.
In an email response to queries from Mint seeking comments for the story, Google said it will get back as soon as possible.
Google had said in a blog post on 13 January that it has partnered deeply with India in the last several years. “However, at a time when only half of India’s population is connected, the directions in the CCI’s order strikes a blow at the ecosystem-wide efforts to accelerate digital adoption in the country. Google is appealing these directions before Indian courts," the company said in the blog.
It also said that India is at a juncture where barriers to access should be brought down and safe and secure smartphones should be made available to all, supported by a flourishing digital ecosystem. “Foundational disruptions at this stage could set us back years and undo the deep investments and effort made by original equipment manufacturers, developers and the industry overall," it said in the blog.
The government in the meantime is working on legislative amendments to offer a scheme of settlement and commitments which will allow negotiated settlement of cases to reduce litigation and to improve ease of doing business. Such settlements will entail making a payment to the government as decided by CCI, possibly without admission of guilt.