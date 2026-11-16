SC upholds NCLAT order to send Videocon insolvency case back for fresh bids

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal's (NCLAT) order to send the Videocon insolvency case back to the committee of creditors (CoC) for fresh bidding.

The challenge centred on how Vedanta group-backed Twin Star proposed to pay Videcon's dissenting creditors and whether the resolution plan complied with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). Creditors argued they were being offered less than their liquidation-value entitlement and also objected to receiving part of the payment through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) instead of cash.

A division bench of the apex court, comprising Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe, while pronouncing an oral order, said the NCLAT had the power to send the approved resolution plan to the COC. "… have also laid down the guidelines with regard to exercise of power of demand by the NCLAT.”

Following SC's order, lenders can resume the stalled resolution process and proceed with the fresh bidding process. According to a company filing dated 19 January 2022, Videocon Industries said the CoC, following the NCLAT’s 5 January 2022 order, decided to invite fresh expressions of interest for a consolidated resolution plan.

The dissenting financial creditors – Bank of Maharashtra, Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) and IFCI – had also flagged discrepancies in distribution calculations. They argued that the plan gave them less than what they would have received if Videocon had gone into liquidation.

Twin Star had offered ₹2,962.02 crore to acquire 13 Videocon group companies against total claims of ₹71,433.75 crore, of which ₹64,838.63 crore were admitted. The offer translated into a 95.85% haircut for creditors.

The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the plan in June 2021 after it received the backing of 95.09% of the CoC. However, the three dissenting financial creditors challenged the approval before the NCLAT, arguing that the plan did not adequately protect their statutory entitlements, particularly regarding the amount and manner of payment.

NCLAT agreed that the plan did not adequately comply with the statutory protection for dissenting creditors and set aside the approval in January 2022.

The NCLAT also flagged the absence of prior approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI), which it said was required before the resolution plan could be submitted. It sent the resolution plan back to the lenders for reconsideration.

Twin Star subsequently approached the Supreme Court, arguing that the objections raised by dissenting creditors were premature and that their payments would be made in accordance with the insolvency law. The company maintained that the plan provided for payments to dissenting lenders was in line with the applicable regulations.

The case also has implications for the treatment of Videocon's overseas oil and gas assets. Former promoter Venugopal Dhoot had argued that these assets should be included in the insolvency process, while lenders opposed their inclusion. In July 2026, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a separate appeal by Dhoot on the issue alongside the pending Videocon matter.

On 5 November, NCLT's Mumbai bench declared Videocon promoter Dhoot bankrupt over dues of ₹12,668 crore claimed by State Bank of India (SBI). The tribunal directed him to submit details of his financial position within seven days. The tribunal appointed Asish Narayan as the bankruptcy trustee and directed him to invite claims from creditors and submit a preliminary report within 90 days.