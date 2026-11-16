SC upholds NCLAT order to send Videocon insolvency case back for fresh bids

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal's (NCLAT) order to send the Videocon insolvency case back to the committee of creditors (CoC) for fresh bidding.

The challenge centred on how Vedanta group-backed Twin Star proposed to pay Videcon's dissenting creditors and whether the resolution plan complied with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). Creditors argued they were being offered less than their liquidation-value entitlement and also objected to receiving part of the payment through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) instead of cash.

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A division bench of the apex court, comprising Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe, while pronouncing an oral order, said the NCLAT had the power to send the approved resolution plan to the COC. "… have also laid down the guidelines with regard to exercise of power of demand by the NCLAT.”

Following SC's order, lenders can resume the stalled resolution process and proceed with the fresh bidding process. According to a company filing dated 19 January 2022, Videocon Industries said the CoC, following the NCLAT’s 5 January 2022 order, decided to invite fresh expressions of interest for a consolidated resolution plan.

The dissenting financial creditors – Bank of Maharashtra, Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) and IFCI – had also flagged discrepancies in distribution calculations. They argued that the plan gave them less than what they would have received if Videocon had gone into liquidation.

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Twin Star had offered ₹2,962.02 crore to acquire 13 Videocon group companies against total claims of ₹71,433.75 crore, of which ₹64,838.63 crore were admitted. The offer translated into a 95.85% haircut for creditors.

The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the plan in June 2021 after it received the backing of 95.09% of the CoC. However, the three dissenting financial creditors challenged the approval before the NCLAT, arguing that the plan did not adequately protect their statutory entitlements, particularly regarding the amount and manner of payment.

NCLAT agreed that the plan did not adequately comply with the statutory protection for dissenting creditors and set aside the approval in January 2022.

The NCLAT also flagged the absence of prior approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI), which it said was required before the resolution plan could be submitted. It sent the resolution plan back to the lenders for reconsideration.

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Twin Star subsequently approached the Supreme Court, arguing that the objections raised by dissenting creditors were premature and that their payments would be made in accordance with the insolvency law. The company maintained that the plan provided for payments to dissenting lenders was in line with the applicable regulations.

The case also has implications for the treatment of Videocon's overseas oil and gas assets. Former promoter Venugopal Dhoot had argued that these assets should be included in the insolvency process, while lenders opposed their inclusion. In July 2026, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a separate appeal by Dhoot on the issue alongside the pending Videocon matter.

On 5 November, NCLT's Mumbai bench declared Videocon promoter Dhoot bankrupt over dues of ₹12,668 crore claimed by State Bank of India (SBI). The tribunal directed him to submit details of his financial position within seven days. The tribunal appointed Asish Narayan as the bankruptcy trustee and directed him to invite claims from creditors and submit a preliminary report within 90 days.

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Queries sent to Bank of Maharashtra, SIDBI and IFCI along with the resolution professional of Videocon group Abhijit Guhathakurta were not answered till press time. Attempts to reach Dhoot for comment were unsuccessful.

About the Authors Krishna Yadav Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureau. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and...Read More ✕ Krishna Yadav Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureau. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and quickly grew into his current role. He writes on legal and regulatory developments in corporate India, with a focus on insolvency, taxation, company law, and policy. His reporting includes tracking and breaking key legal stories from the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, NCLT, and NCLAT.



With a background in law, Krishna is known for simplifying complex legal developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. His work focuses on trends in corporate law and policy that affect businesses. This ranges from explaining tax disputes—like whether coconut hair oil is edible—to writing on why celebrities are seeking personal rights protection. He closely tracks India’s insolvency system, covering issues such as creditor losses, gaps in the process, and challenges in how the framework works in practice.



Krishna also tracks developments within law firms—covering hiring trends, how firms help companies navigate global challenges, and how the legal industry is adapting to artificial intelligence. Beyond legal reporting, he has written long-form pieces, including on-ground coverage of the 2024 general elections, capturing the scale and logistics of polling across India.



Outside work, he enjoys travelling, exploring new places, and reading about geopolitics and history. Yash Tiwari Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the inte...Read More ✕ Yash Tiwari Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the intersection of law and public policy. He has been in the profession for two years. Before joining Mint, he worked at NDTV Profit as an assistant producer on the TV desk while also reporting, gaining experience across television and print journalism and combining reporting with production expertise.



Born in Kolkata, a city he remains deeply connected to, Yash has a keen interest in the technicalities of Indian law and aims to decode complex legal developments in a clear and accessible manner for readers. He is a graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, where he completed his postgraduate diploma in journalism.



He closely follows politics and government policies, and has covered several state elections as a freelance journalist. His work is driven by the idea of making law less intimidating and more understandable for the general public.



When not at work, Yash can be found playing cricket, revisiting classic matches, or engaging in conversations about the evolving landscape of law and policy in India.