SC upholds order to clear Jet staff dues2 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 12:22 AM IST
A bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said the top court will not interfere with the NCLAT’s 21 October order
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the plea by the Jalan Kalrock Consortium, the winning bidder for Jet Airways’ revival, challenging a National Company Law Appellate Tribunal order which directed them to pay provident fund and gratuity dues to the airline’s former employees.
