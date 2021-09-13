SC urges company law tribunals to clear IBC cases fast

It noted that a submitted resolution plan is binding and irrevocable between the CoC and the successful resolution applicant in terms of the provisions of the IBC and the CIRP regulations. “Since the 330 days outer limit of the CIRP under Section 12(3) of the IBC, including judicial proceedings, can be extended only in exceptional circumstances, this open-ended process for further negotiations or a withdrawal, would have a deleterious impact on the corporate debtor, its creditors, and the economy at large as the liquidation value depletes with the passage of time," said the court.

