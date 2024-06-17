Scale of Sunak’s Challenge Laid Bare by Disastrous UK Polling
Less than three weeks before the UK’s general election, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was beset by disastrous polls over the weekend that suggest he has little chance of turning his Conservative Party’s fortunes around before the vote on July 4.
