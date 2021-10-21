MUMBAI: Scaler Academy, by InterviewBit, one of the fastest-growing tech upskilling startups, has acquired online learning platform Coding Minutes for $1 million in an all-cash deal.

This is the second acquisition for the edtech startup. In August, Scaler had acquired Coding Elements to accelerate business growth, leading to the launch of their Data Science & Machine Learning vertical.

Bootstrapped by Prateek Narang, Mohit Uniyal, and Jatin Virmani, Coding Minutes started in early 2021 and within four months of launch had enrolled more than 20,000 learners from 120 countries across varied courses.

Narang and Uniyal started Coding Minutes hoping to bring digital learning experience for young coders at an price point. The platform offers short duration courses that cover critical concepts across data structures, algorithms, programming languages like Python, C++, Java, version control systems, data science, machine learning and competitive programming.

Coding Minutes has 50,000 plus beginner coders and has amassed 6 million minutes of watch time across their courses. The e-learning platform is projected to hit an ARR of ₹1 crore in the current financial year.

With the acquisition of Coding Minutes, Scaler will focus on building specialised content that effectively engages beginner-level tech aspirant.

To date, the edtech brand has focused on upskilling existing tech talent. This acquisition allows Scaler to tailor content towards students and professionals who want to enter the tech industry and have no background in coding or programming.

Coding Minutes will become a part of Scaler and will continue to bring pocket-friendly specialised courses for beginners as part of the acquisition.

Narang has joined as the Engineering Lead & Instructor for Scaler Academy, Uniyal has joined as Instructor for Scaler Data Science & ML Program and Virmani has joined as Program Manager - Content in the marketing team.

Abhimanyu Saxena, co-founder, Scaler & InterviewBit, said, “As we gear up for our next phase of growth and expansion, the experience that Prateek and Mohit bring to the table will help us tap into a much wider learner base. Thanks to them, we at Scaler are one step closer to becoming a world-class virtual tech-varsity."

Scaler had raised $20 million in Series-A Funding led by marquee investors like Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global and Rocket Internet, among others, in January last year.

To expand its offerings, they have recently introduced Data Science & Machine Learning programme and a unique subscription-based lifelong career accelerator, Forever. Scaler currently has over 650 employees and 1000+ mentors/teaching assistants on its platform. So far, more than 8,500 learners have joined Scaler’s educational programmes.

