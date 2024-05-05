Industry
Scant slots, lengthy waits: Where have all the Schengen visas gone?
Varuni Khosla 7 min read 05 May 2024, 02:43 PM IST
SummarySchengen visa appointments for European travel in 2024 are scarce and subject to long wait times, with some countries offering very limited slots
For Aditya Mishra, preparations for his Barcelona trip to join his wife in June began months ago. The 37-year-old corporate employee, who just returned from his work trip to Budapest in Hungary, however, found himself embroiled in a frustrating saga of visa acquisition.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less