Mumbai: Travel-fintech startup Scapia has launched artificial intelligence-powered visa application and train booking services, expanding deeper into the travel segment after its credit card business was tripped up by regulatory hurdles. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Access to Scapia’s platform, however, remains restricted to its cardholders, although the company plans to expand its customer base via a referral program later this year, according to founder and chief executive Anil Goteti.

The Bengaluru-based company launched its consumer-facing platform in June 2023, beginning with flight and stay bookings. Since then, Scapia has expanded its offerings to bus and train bookings as well. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We are not just a fintech or travel company. We are building a platform that simplifies every aspect of travel—be it payments, bookings, or rewards," Goteti said.

Scapia hasn’t been able to onboard new users for its Federal Bank-associated co-branded credit cards for nearly a year.

In March last year, the Reserve Bank of India directed Federal Bank to stop issuing new co-branded credit cards, including those in partnership with Scapia, citing regulatory deficiencies.

“We are awaiting the lifting of these restrictions and will expand our user base in a phased manner once the embargo is lifted," Goteti said, adding that the company is enhancing its platform for existing users in the meantime.

Currently, Federal Bank is Scapia’s only banking partner. Goteti said the company planned to enter into partnerships with other banks shortly and was exploring the possibility of introducing new co-branded card variants. Scapia’s partnership with Federal Bank combined offered credit cards with zero foreign currency markup. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Federal (Bank) is not our exclusive partner. We are in discussions with other banks to bring more co-branded variants to market, giving customers more choices tailored to their needs," Goteti said.

Tapping the young traveller Scapia’s AI-powered visa application platform allows travellers to upload a passport scan and a selfie, while Scapia’s system automates the application process. A dedicated visa expert will assist with additional documentation and approvals. The visa service is currently available for 45 countries but will be expanded to 80-90 countries shortly, according to Goteti. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Scapia’s train booking service, developed in partnership with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), offers tatkal bookings, berth preferences, and fare redemption using Scapia Coins, which are reward points credited to its cardholders on spending. Users can use their Scapia credit card as well for booking train tickets, or redeem coins.

Goteti said Scapia’s focus is on millennials and Gen Z travellers (people in the age groups of 29-43 and 12-27), adding that they tend to prioritise experiences over material possessions and are willing to use credit to fund their journeys.

“This generation doesn’t see travel as a luxury; it’s a lifestyle. They want products that cater to their aspirations, whether it’s stylish card designs or seamless digital experiences. For them, travel is about gaining new perspectives and forming lasting memories," Goteti said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For instance, Scapia Unmapped, a curated offbeat travel programme by the company, received 700 applications for its Vietnam trip, which is scheduled for 9 February and had just 14 seats available, Goteti said.

In 2024, Scapia’s platform facilitated travel to 89 countries, with international bookings making up 20% of its total business. Nearly half of all bus bookings on the platform were by solo women passengers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Goteti declined to share details on the company’s total number of users and transactions.

Scapia has raised $32 million across two funding rounds. In June 2023, the company secured $9 million in a seed funding round from Z47 (previously known as Matrix Partners India), Tanglin Venture Partners, Keki Mistry, and 3STATE Ventures.