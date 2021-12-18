Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  'Scary': Zerodha CEO Kamath on sharp drops in stock prices of new-age tech companies

'Scary': Zerodha CEO Kamath on sharp drops in stock prices of new-age tech companies

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath 
1 min read . 02:04 PM IST Edited By Mansi Jaswal

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath expressed fear regarding the sharp drops in stock prices of listed new-age technology companies around the globe

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath, known for his educational comments related to stock markets and trading on social media platforms, on Saturday expressed fear regarding the sharp drops in stock prices of listed new-age technology companies around the globe. According to Kamath, only a small percentage of technology firms have been able to recover the losses.

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath, known for his educational comments related to stock markets and trading on social media platforms, on Saturday expressed fear regarding the sharp drops in stock prices of listed new-age technology companies around the globe. According to Kamath, only a small percentage of technology firms have been able to recover the losses.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

In a series of tweets, the Zerodha head advised the new-age tech firms to 'prioritize lower volatility long term versus max short term gain,' while making a growth forecast.

 

Nithin Kamath said that the networth of the core teams in most new-age businesses is tied to ESOPs, and added that "The more a company tries to talk price up in short term, the higher the odds of large drops & volatility in the long term".

 

Citing a witty reference of Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan's dialogue from the film Sarkar, " Nazdiki fayda dekhne se pehle, door ka nuksaan sochna chahiye (One should think about long-term loss before cherishing short-term gain)", Kamath said, "When companies are mostly valued based on what they project, counterintuitively, it may be a good idea to talk down than talking up the price. Lower volatility in stock price is also maybe something companies should strive for, which is good for long term investors as well".

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!