Schaeffler India shares drop by nearly 3% after posting lower-than-expected Q4 results1 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 04:30 PM IST
- The company’s revenue from operations for the March quarter grew 8 per cent to ₹1,693.6 crore as against ₹1,567.5 crore
The shares of Schaeffler India dropped by nearly 3 per cent after posting lower-than-expected Q4 results. The company's net profit rose by 5.9 per cent to ₹219.4 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. This is against a net profit of ₹207.1 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.
