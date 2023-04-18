The shares of Schaeffler India dropped by nearly 3 per cent after posting lower-than-expected Q4 results. The company's net profit rose by 5.9 per cent to ₹219.4 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. This is against a net profit of ₹207.1 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

