Scheme to resolve MSME bankruptcies finds few takers

However, there is a case for extending the pre-pack scheme to larger businesses as it suits the requirements of complex and large cases needing quick bankruptcy resolution, explained Rawat. “Pre-pack scheme, if implemented for larger businesses, can prevent asset erosion too. Stressed businesses in sectors where the value of the entity is contributed in a big way by its intangible assets--say the subscriber base of a telecom business or the routes allocated to an airline — will be clear winners since the insolvency process will start with a plan in hand," said Rawat. An email sent to the corporate affairs ministry spokesperson and to IBBI on Tuesday seeking comments for the story remained unanswered till press time.