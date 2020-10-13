Schemes to accelerate digital payments

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced two specific schemes directed at central government employees that are likely to spur consumption during India’s key festive season. The two schemes also largely hinge on accelerating usage of digital payments among those availing these benefits, the government said on Monday.

The Special Festival Advance Scheme that promises to offer interest-free advance of ₹10,000 for every central government employees will be available in the form of a pre-loaded RuPay card of the advance value. The government will bear the bank charges.

The move ensures digital mode of payment, resulting in tax revenue and encouraging honest businesses, the government said. It is likely to create a demand infusion of ₹4,000 crore if all central government employees use it and another ₹4,000 crore if states also offer it and 50% employees avail it.

The leave travel concession (LTC) cash voucher scheme allows employees who haven’t availed it to get fare as cash vouchers to be spent by March 2021. However, they have to spend three times the ticket fare on items that attract at least 12% goods and services tax (GST) through digital mode and produce a GST invoice.

The measures announced on Monday will not only aid consumption, when several consumer-facing businesses are struggling to draw consumes back to their stores, but also give a push to digital payment adoption, said analysts.

“The government directive will fuel consumer consumption and boost digital payments. We expect the digital payments market to multiply by 3.5 in the next five years, with mobile payments expected to grow by 10x. This move will act as a catalyst in the right direction," said Abhishek Chauhan, associate partner at consulting firm RedSeer.

