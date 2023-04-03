Schengen visa delays portend a summer of discontent4 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 12:01 AM IST
While some travel operators attributed delays to visa-processing companies such as VFS Global and BLS International, others said the European embassies failed to anticipate the growing demand among Indians to travel abroad.
Visa processing delays among the 27 European nations that comprise the Schengen area have resulted in a significant rise in pending applications from Indian tourists hoping to visit popular destinations to escape the Indian summer.
