Schneider Electric in advanced talks to buy US-based software firm PTC for roughly $20 billion: What we know

France-based Schneider Electric is in advanced talks to acquire US software company PTC for nearly $20 billion, a move that would become Schneider's largest acquisition and boost its presence in industrial software.

The Financial Times reported the development on 4 October (Sunday), adding that an announcement is likely by Monday. However, citing people familiar with the matter, it noted that discussions between the two companies were ongoing and there was no clarity on whether they would result in a deal.

Here's what we know The potential PTC acquisition would mark an unusual software deal for Schneider, particularly at a time when activity in the sector has slowed significantly, as companies assess how artificial intelligence (AI) could affect their business models.

Further, the acquisition would surpass Schneider's $11 billion takeover of UK-listed Aveva in 2023, which first helped the firm extend its reach into industrial software.

The potential deal would also strengthen Schneider's software portfolio, including tools that help manufacturers design industrial products and develop engineering specifications.

It would be ranked among the largest cross-border transactions of 2026. Only 10 deals valued at over $10 billion were struck globally in the three months through the end of September.

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Schneider steps up acquisitions The proposed deal comes months after Schneider, in June, signed a $3.1 billion deal to acquire Cognite, an industrial data and AI provider. In September, the France-headquartered company announced plans to pay $1.4 billion to acquire Shelly Group, a Bulgarian technology company that makes at-home smart devices.

Last year, Schneider’s chief executive Olivier Blum, who has been at the helm of operations for less than two years, told investors that the firm would be active in pursuing acquisitions, particularly focusing on software-related deals that would help its industrial automation business.

Schneider, PTC: What to know Schneider, which supplies energy and technology solutions to chipmakers including Nvidia, has benefited from the rapid expansion of AI data centres. Data centre-related services now account for about a quarter of the company’s sales.

On the other hand, PTC, which was founded in 1985 in Boston, expects to generate $2.75 billion in revenues in 2026. PTC’s software, including its Creo design platform, would add to the capabilities Schneider gained through its Aveva acquisition. The tools are used to design manufacturing facilities and support engineering processes.