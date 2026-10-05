Schneider Electric in advanced talks to buy US-based software firm PTC for roughly $20 billion: What we know

France-based Schneider Electric is in advanced talks to acquire US software company PTC for nearly $20 billion, a move that would become Schneider's largest acquisition and boost its presence in industrial software.

The Financial Times reported the development on 4 October (Sunday), adding that an announcement is likely by Monday. However, citing people familiar with the matter, it noted that discussions between the two companies were ongoing and there was no clarity on whether they would result in a deal.

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Here's what we know The potential PTC acquisition would mark an unusual software deal for Schneider, particularly at a time when activity in the sector has slowed significantly, as companies assess how artificial intelligence (AI) could affect their business models.

Further, the acquisition would surpass Schneider's $11 billion takeover of UK-listed Aveva in 2023, which first helped the firm extend its reach into industrial software.

The potential deal would also strengthen Schneider's software portfolio, including tools that help manufacturers design industrial products and develop engineering specifications.

It would be ranked among the largest cross-border transactions of 2026. Only 10 deals valued at over $10 billion were struck globally in the three months through the end of September.

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Schneider steps up acquisitions The proposed deal comes months after Schneider, in June, signed a $3.1 billion deal to acquire Cognite, an industrial data and AI provider. In September, the France-headquartered company announced plans to pay $1.4 billion to acquire Shelly Group, a Bulgarian technology company that makes at-home smart devices.

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Last year, Schneider’s chief executive Olivier Blum, who has been at the helm of operations for less than two years, told investors that the firm would be active in pursuing acquisitions, particularly focusing on software-related deals that would help its industrial automation business.

Schneider, PTC: What to know Schneider, which supplies energy and technology solutions to chipmakers including Nvidia, has benefited from the rapid expansion of AI data centres. Data centre-related services now account for about a quarter of the company’s sales.

On the other hand, PTC, which was founded in 1985 in Boston, expects to generate $2.75 billion in revenues in 2026. PTC’s software, including its Creo design platform, would add to the capabilities Schneider gained through its Aveva acquisition. The tools are used to design manufacturing facilities and support engineering processes.

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PTC has a market capitalisation of $15.5 billion, while the proposed deal would value the company at a significant premium to its Friday closing price. PTC shares have declined 15.3 per cent so far in 2026. Shares in Schneider, which specialises in energy management and industrial automation, have seen a 28 per cent jump this year, taking its market capitalisation to €175 billion (~$195 billion). Schneider currently ranks as France's third-largest listed company.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.