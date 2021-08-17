Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Schneider Electric's Sachin Bhalla to lead its 'secure power' division in India

Schneider Electric's Sachin Bhalla to lead its ‘secure power’ division in India

Bhalla has been with the Schneider Electric group for over 11 years.
1 min read . 03:09 PM IST Livemint

  • Bhalla will helm business operations for the Greater India zone of the division which provides complete physical infrastructure solutions for data centers, distributed IT environments, and industrial applications

Mumbai: Schneider Electric has appointed Sachin Bhalla as the vice president and country general manager for India and SAARC in the secure power division of the company's energy management business, the company said today.

Mumbai: Schneider Electric has appointed Sachin Bhalla as the vice president and country general manager for India and SAARC in the secure power division of the company's energy management business, the company said today.

Bhalla comes with over 19 years of experience in handling various leadership roles in business management and was earlier with Luminous Power Technologies, as the senior vice president - marketing.

Bhalla comes with over 19 years of experience in handling various leadership roles in business management and was earlier with Luminous Power Technologies, as the senior vice president - marketing.

He will be taking over from Venkatraman Swaminathan, who will move on to head operations in east Asia and Japan in his new role as the BVP, secure power in Schneider Electric Singapore.

In his new role, Bhalla will helm business operations for the Greater India zone of the division which provides complete physical infrastructure solutions for data centers, distributed IT environments, and industrial applications through its industry leading brands APC, Uniflair Cooling, President Racks, and Luminous UPS.

Bhalla has been with the Schneider Electric group for over 11 years, prior to which he was at McKinsey and Sapient.

