Schneider Electric signs pact with NTTF for skill training

Under the agreement, NTTF will be an authorised training partner to run training operations, labs and Centre of Excellence established by Schneider Electric in the government and private-based skilling institutions in India.
New Delhi: Schneider Electric on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with Nettur Technical Training Foundation (NTTF) to maximise the impact of training and skilling initiative among the youth.
Under the agreement, NTTF will be an authorised training partner to run training operations, labs and Centre of Excellence established by Schneider Electric in the government and private-based skilling institutions in India.
Schneider Electric is actively working with various education providers and universities to create a knowledge-based quality workforce in the market by providing quality curriculum backed by systematic experiments through practical exercises.
Schneider Electric intends to train students in the field of electricity, automation, and energy management with an aim to create a large reservoir of highly qualified manpower in the country. These training centers will be set up in partnership with Government and private institutions.
Nettur Technical Training Foundation (NTTF) with its long experience in technical training, offers various programs at the Diploma, Postgraduate Diploma, Postgraduate Degree, and Certificate levels, along with various short-term vocational programs. All programs offered by NTTF are employment-oriented and industry-focused.
The MoU was signed with an aim to leverage Schneider Electric’s intention to create highly qualified manpower and NTTFs experience in training youth of the country for industry focus and employment orientation.
This association between Schneider Electric and NTTF will assume certain responsibilities and obligations involved in enabling the training delivery. Schneider Electric intends to establish a complete value chain, which will produce skilled technicians for job market, while NTTF will engage and work closely with Schneider Electric as the “Authorized Training Partner".