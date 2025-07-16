Schneider eyes full control of Indian Joint Venture with Temasek: Details here

(Bloomberg) -- Schneider Electric SE is considering buying out the remaining stake in its India venture from minority partner Temasek Holdings Pte, according to people familiar with the matter.

Advertisement

Schneider is in talks to buy the 35% stake held by the Singapore state investment company in Schneider Electric India Pvt for about $1 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are private. A potential transaction could value the whole venture at roughly $5 billion including debt, the people said.

Talks are ongoing and no final decisions have been made, the people said. Representatives for Schneider Electric and Temasek declined to comment.

Temasek has been weighing a potential exit from the joint venture, including a sale to its majority partner or another party, as well as via an initial public offering, Bloomberg News reported last year.

Schneider Electric India is 65% owned by the French company with the reminder held by Temasek, according to a statement from 2020, when it completed the merger of its Indian low voltage and industrial automation product unit with Larsen & Toubro Ltd.’s electrical and automation operations.

Advertisement

Schneider, one of France’s oldest and biggest industrial companies, has evolved from primarily a maker of electrical gear to a provider of software and equipment for buildings, data centers and factories.

Dealmaking activity in India is growing as investors seek to double down their presence on the most populous nation. The volume of mergers and acquisitions in the country has reached $31 billion, a 16% increase from a year earlier, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

--With assistance from Chloé Meley, Pamela Barbaglia and Aaron Kirchfeld.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com