Schneider plans next phase of investments in India, eyes utility-scale batteries
Summary
- Schneider manufactures a range of products in the electricity and energy management space, including switches, electrical sockets, switchgears, power transformers, and control relay panels, catering to power distribution companies, transmission companies, data centres, and solar power plants.
Electrical equipment maker Schneider Electric is working on the next phase of investments in India and would soon roll out its capital expenditure (capex) plans, a top company official said.
