Schroders Capital plans to build on $1 bn India investment as scope for early investor exits grows beyond IPOs

MUMBAI: Schroders Capital plans to ramp up investments in India after deploying about a billion dollars over the past decade across primary, secondary and other co-investment transactions, a top executive said.
“Over the last few years, India has seen the lion’s share of deployment in Asia on the back of a geographic reset and we will continue to see a good ramp-up and a steady pace of investments in the country,” Ankita Baheti, co-head, private equity investments Asia at Schroders Capital, told Mint in an interview, adding that the company is scouting for opportunities in sectors including consumer, healthcare, technology and artificial intelligence.
The London-based firm maintains an active presence in Australia and Asian markets such as China and Japan in addition to India, where it has invested for almost two decades.