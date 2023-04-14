SCI sale: Govt may invite bids from four companies2 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 11:32 PM IST
- The process is moving swiftly. Financial bids should be called for by next month; there are many parties that are interested, a senior official said, asking not to be named
NEW DELHI : Vedanta Resources, Safe Sea Services, JM Baxi and Megha Engineering are among firms that are likely to be asked to place bids for the strategic disinvestment of state-run Shipping Corp. of India (SCI) by next month, officials aware of the development said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×