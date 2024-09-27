Science editors raise new doubts on Meta’s claims it isn’t polarizing
Jeff Horwitz , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 27 Sep 2024, 08:39 PM IST
SummaryThe editorial warns that Facebook’s changes after the 2020 election may have swayed the conclusions of a prominent study.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Meta Platforms’ claims that Facebook doesn’t polarize Americans came under new doubt as the journal Science raised questions about a prominent research paper the tech giant has cited to support its position.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less