Mumbai: Scoot, the low-cost arm of the Singapore Airlines Group, on Monday said that it will add 16 Airbus A321 NEO (New Engine Option) aircraft to its fleet, which includes a conversion of six Airbus A320 NEO orders to the larger A321 NEO model that will be delivered to the airline from 2020.

"The new fleet will enable Scoot to meet its double-digit growth plan by the end of financial year 2020/2021," Scoot said in a statement.

"Of the 16 aircraft, six are an upsize from Scoot’s current A320 NEO order from Airbus, while 10 will be leased," it added.

Scoot currently has a fleet of 20 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, 29 Airbus A320 family aircraft, with three more Boeing 787 Dreamliners and 37 Airbus A320 NEO aircraft on order.

"The A321 NEOs, powered by Pratt & Whitney engines, will be delivered from Airbus’ final assembly line," Scoot said in the statement adding that the single-aisle aircraft A321 aircraft that will be delivered to the airline will be fitted with 236 seats, 50 more than that of the A320neo.

Scoot said it expects its A321 NEO fleet to save 12% on fuel costs as compared to its A320 NEO fleet, 20% cost as compared to A320 CEO (Current Engine Option) planes.

“The A321 NEOs will inject growth possibilities to our network plans for 2020 and beyond," added Scoot's chief executive Lee Lik Hsin.