Scotch whisky gets cheaper? Johnnie Walker, J&B prices fall 10-15% after India-UK trade agreement, says report

Scotch whisky prices in India have dropped by around 10-15%, marking the first such decline since the India-UK free trade agreement came into force. Diageo and Pernod Ricard have started reflecting the lower import costs in retail prices across key markets, with reductions already seen in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Goa and Uttar Pradesh, reported Economic Times. Similar price reductions are likely to be seen in other states as well.

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The price cuts mark the first major consumer-level response from India’s two largest Scotch producers since the trade pact came into effect on July 15. The reductions will offer an early indication of how much of the tariff benefit from the agreement is ultimately passed on to whisky consumers.

The 750-ml bottle of Diageo’s Johnnie Walker Black Label is now priced at roughly ₹3,800, compared with ₹4,250 previously, while J&B is retailing at around ₹1,700, down from about ₹2,300, according to the report citing industry sources.

Under the India-UK trade agreement, the import duty on British whisky has been reduced to 75% from 150%, effectively bringing the tariff rate down by half. The duty is scheduled to fall further to 40% over the next decade. However, the reduction in import duty does not result in a similar drop in retail prices, as the final price also includes state-level excise duties, taxes, distribution expenses and retailer margins.

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Diageo had previously projected that prices of its bottled-in-origin Scotch range could decline by around 7-9% on a nationally weighted average. The steeper reductions seen in certain states are linked to differences in local pricing structures and companies’ commercial decisions, rather than being a direct reflection of the tariff cut.

The developments could heighten competition in India’s premium whisky segment, including among homegrown single-malt brands such as Amrut, Paul John and Rampur, as the price difference between Indian and imported Scotch shrinks, the report noted.

India-UK CETA The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which took effect on July 15, is aimed at expanding bilateral trade by easing barriers and opening up fresh business opportunities in both countries.

For Indian exporters, the agreement provides access to the UK's government procurement market, estimated to be worth around £90 billion a year. Indian consumers, meanwhile, could see lower prices for some premium British goods as the pact reduces import duties on various products.

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“By granting zero-duty access on nearly 99% of India's exports, covering almost 100% of the trade value, the CETA is expected to strengthen India's export competitiveness,” the government said in a press release.

The India-UK trade pact is expected to benefit farmers, fisherfolk, labour-intensive industries, MSMEs and skilled professionals by expanding UK market access, reducing tariffs and easing trade procedures. Sectors such as textiles, leather, footwear, gems and jewellery, food processing and auto components could see higher exports and job creation, while professionals may gain from greater services-market access, mobility and recognition of qualifications.

Meanwhile, sensitive sectors, including agriculture and strategically important industries, have been shielded under the agreement through exclusions and staggered tariff reductions to protect domestic producers.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X