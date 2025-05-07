Scotch and gin may not get significantly cheaper for consumers in India despite tariff cuts: Industry
SummaryDespite the trade pact reducing Scotch tariffs, experts predict consumers may only see limited immediate benefits. Many brands may not lower prices due to local pricing practices, leaving consumers with few changes in their purchasing experience.
Indian consumers eyeing cheaper Scotch whisky and gin after the India-UK trade pact should steel themselves for a disappointment. While the tariff on British whisky and gin was halved from an eye-watering 150% to 75% after three years of painstaking negotiations, this is not likely to reflect in prices, experts told Mint.