“Overall, at the consumer level there may not be much change. The supplier companies will more likely take the savings from customs duty reductions in their margins by increasing billing price. In Maharashtra where excise duty was reduced on imported products from 300% to 150% a few years ago, companies chose to increase their billing prices thus not really transferring reduction to consumers. It happens because import price in India historically has been very low to offset for high import duties." said Vinod Giri, director general of the Brewers Association of India.