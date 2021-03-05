Scramble for warehouses amid boom in online retail

“The biggest demand for warehousing is coming from e-commerce players with same- or next-day deliveries, and no-questions-asked returns, and omnichannel retail taking precedence. Companies focusing on last mile or express delivery such as grocery players like D’Mart are using spare real estate like malls or their own retail stores as dark warehouses, to concentrate on two-four hours or same-day delivery to customers," said Anshul Singhal, managing director, Welspun One Logistics Parks.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}