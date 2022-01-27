Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  SCUBE Capital launches US dollar fixed maturity fund for Federal Bank customers

SCUBE Capital launches US dollar fixed maturity fund for Federal Bank customers

The fund has been jointly designed with inputs from the Equirus and the Federal Bank team
1 min read . 03:30 PM IST Livemint

  • The fund, exclusively curated for accredited non-resident investors of Federal Bank, invests in US dollar-denominated fixed-income instruments of Indian and international issuers

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mumbai: SCUBE Capital on Thursday said it has launched a US dollar fixed maturity fund exclusively for Federal Bank clients in association with Equirus Wealth.

Mumbai: SCUBE Capital on Thursday said it has launched a US dollar fixed maturity fund exclusively for Federal Bank clients in association with Equirus Wealth.

SCUBE Capital is a global fund management company based out of Singapore.

SCUBE Capital is a global fund management company based out of Singapore.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The statement said it is a unique fund, exclusively curated for accredited non-resident investors of Federal Bank. The fund invests in US dollar-denominated fixed-income instruments of Indian and international issuers.

Hemant Mishr, co-founder and chief executive, Asset Management, SCUBE Capital, Singapore, said that SCUBE Capital is pleased to partner Federal Bank and Equirus to offer the exclusive offering to Federal bank’s clients.

“The fund has been jointly designed with inputs from the Equirus and the Federal Bank team, in keeping with the spirit of collaboration. The investment strategy seeks to offer superior risk-adjusted-return for investors against the backdrop of rock bottom interest rates," said Mishr.

Shalini Warrier, executive director and business head (retail) at Federal Bank said that the bank has always strived to bring the best of products and services to customers, and the newly-introduced US dollar offshore fund is an example.

“The offer has been specially curated by our partner, Equirus Wealth along with SCUBE Capital and is only available to Federal Bank customers. We are confident our customers will find this offer attractive and useful," said Warrier.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!