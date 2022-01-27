SCUBE Capital launches US dollar fixed maturity fund for Federal Bank customers

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The statement said it is a unique fund, exclusively curated for accredited non-resident investors of Federal Bank. The fund invests in US dollar-denominated fixed-income instruments of Indian and international issuers.
Hemant Mishr, co-founder and chief executive, Asset Management, SCUBE Capital, Singapore, said that SCUBE Capital is pleased to partner Federal Bank and Equirus to offer the exclusive offering to Federal bank’s clients.
“The fund has been jointly designed with inputs from the Equirus and the Federal Bank team, in keeping with the spirit of collaboration. The investment strategy seeks to offer superior risk-adjusted-return for investors against the backdrop of rock bottom interest rates," said Mishr.
Shalini Warrier, executive director and business head (retail) at Federal Bank said that the bank has always strived to bring the best of products and services to customers, and the newly-introduced US dollar offshore fund is an example.
“The offer has been specially curated by our partner, Equirus Wealth along with SCUBE Capital and is only available to Federal Bank customers. We are confident our customers will find this offer attractive and useful," said Warrier.
