Seagram's Imperial Blue Packaged Drinking Water joins hands with Colors TV for New Year campaign
NEW DELHI: Seagram’s Imperial Blue Packaged Drinking Water in partnership with Wavemaker India and Colors TV has launched a New Year campaign, featuring actors Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal from the channel’s television show Bigg Boss.
Ishwindar Singh, general manager, marketing, Pernod Ricard India, the company behind the Imperial Blue water brand said, “This partnership will enable audiences to surprise their loved ones with personalized light-hearted new year messages featuring their favourite TV stars using artificial intelligence.“
Vivek Mohan Sharma, head of branded content at Reliance-owned Viacom18, the company that owns Colors, said, “It’s a one-of-a-kind campaign where we are experimenting with newer ways to integrate technology in brand stories. This creates a high impact, immersive experience for consumers. We are proud of this innovation and grateful to our partners for trusting our vision.
This AI activity will encourage the viewers to go to a microsite, pick artists they want wishes from, enter the names and the video will be created with personal wishes from their favourite celebrities and the videos will be downloadable and shareable on social media.
Digital advertising in India is expected to equal television advertising and may even surpass the latter by 2023, according to a report. Digital spends will clock a third of all advertising spends in India by that year, said the report by advertising agency Dentsu India titled Digital Advertising in India 2022.
Of expected total advertising of ₹93,119 crore, digital advertising will account for ₹35,809 crore by 2023, rising at 14.75% CAGR. The report added that it expects the advertising industry to reach ₹81,025 crore by the end of 2022, with a growth of 14.6%.
The Indian advertising industry in 2021 stood at ₹70,715 crore, up 18.6% on year. The report added that the digital advertising industry has witnessed a growth in market size from ₹15,782 crore in 2020 to ₹21,353 crore in 2021, growing at 35.3% CAGR. Digital media is expected to grow at 29.5% CAGR by 2023.