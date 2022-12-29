Seagram’s Imperial Blue Packaged Drinking Water joins hands with Colors TV for New Year campaign

Vivek Mohan Sharma, head of branded content at Reliance-owned Viacom18, the company that owns Colors, said, “It’s a one-of-a-kind campaign where we are experimenting with newer ways to integrate technology in brand stories. This creates a high impact, immersive experience for consumers. We are proud of this innovation and grateful to our partners for trusting our vision.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}