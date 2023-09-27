Search firms scout for AI, digital specialist board members2 min read 27 Sep 2023, 12:17 AM IST
According to headhunters, the push for technology-related skill sets is because companies know that AI is here to stay
India’s leading search firms are hunting for board members with expertise in artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation to expand their business. Top executive search firms said that companies are not keen on candidates who are relying solely on their association with established boards.