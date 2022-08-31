SeatGeek raises $238 million privately after canceling SPAC deal4 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2022, 06:39 PM IST
New funding round values ticketing platform at about $1.2 billion, includes Wellington Management and Qualtrics’s Ryan Smith
SeatGeek Inc. has raised $238 million privately from investors including Wellington Management Co. after recently terminating a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company that would have taken the ticketing platform public, company officials said.