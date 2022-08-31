SeatGeek raises $238 million privately after canceling SPAC deal
New funding round values ticketing platform at about $1.2 billion, includes Wellington Management and Qualtrics’s Ryan Smith
SeatGeek Inc. has raised $238 million privately from investors including Wellington Management Co. after recently terminating a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company that would have taken the ticketing platform public, company officials said.
The funding round adds to a string of private investments in fast-growing, unprofitable startups at valuations that are lower than previously expected when the companies were exploring public listings. Many companies are seeking other ways to raise money after delaying their public listings during this year’s stock market volatility, which has hammered technology shares.
SeatGeek is now valued at about $1.2 billion, down from as much as $2 billion in the proposed SPAC deal. Longtime investor Accel, private-equity firm Arctos Sports Partners and Ryan Smith, founder of software firm Qualtrics International Inc. and majority owner of the National Basketball Association’s Utah Jazz, also put money in.
New York-based SeatGeek focuses on mobile ticketing for live events, partnering with some 200 clients, including the Dallas Cowboys, to sell tickets directly to customers. It is also a marketplace where consumers can buy tickets for sporting events and concerts.
The company competes with StubHub Holdings Inc., Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s Ticketmaster and Vivid Seats Inc. in the crowded ticketing sector. Demand cratered in 2020 after the coronavirus pandemic led to many live events being canceled but lately it has surged.
The new funding reflects the company’s steady growth, which has been driven recently by strong demand for concert tickets, SeatGeek Chief Executive Jack Groetzinger said in an interview. An increase in live-event attendance following the worst of the pandemic is offsetting any consumer worries about higher inflation, he said.
“The yo-yo on the other side is so positive that it just overwhelms any specific economic concern," he said.
The company plans to use the money to invest in its software and new offerings, such as a program that lets buyers return their tickets and get a credit toward another event. Another initiative focuses on an attendee’s day-of experience, including ticket upgrades and food-and-beverage options.
SeatGeek spends heavily on marketing and has posted sizable losses in recent years, according to regulatory disclosures that were part of its SPAC deal. Last year’s sales were more than 30% above 2019 levels at about $185 million. Mr. Groetzinger said sales are on track to more than double this year. The company is balancing its growth with the goal of becoming profitable, he said.
Founded in 2009, SeatGeek had previously agreed to merge with RedBall Acquisition Corp., a SPAC that counts famed baseball executive Billy Beane among its backers. SeatGeek cited the challenging market for rapidly growing companies when terminating the merger. The RedBall SPAC had previously discussed a merger with Boston Red Sox owner John Henry’s Fenway Sports Group LLC, but the two sides never reached a deal. The SPAC recently liquidated and returned money to investors after failing to find a merger before its deadline.
SeatGeek competitor StubHub was exploring going public through a direct listing early this year before stocks tumbled and is now monitoring market conditions, according to a person familiar with the matter. Bloomberg earlier reported that StubHub was considering a direct listing.
Vivid Seats went public last year by merging with a SPAC backed by Los Angeles Dodgers and Chelsea Football Club part-owner Todd Boehly. Its shares have fallen about 30% in 2022.
Also called a blank-check firm, a SPAC is a shell company that raises money from investors and trades on a stock exchange with the sole intent of merging with a private company to take it public. After regulators approve the deal and it is completed, the company going public replaces the SPAC in the stock market.
Such mergers have become popular alternatives to traditional initial public offerings in the past few years, but the markets for all types of new listings have slowed as interest rates and government-bond yields surged.
Because SPAC investors have the right to withdraw their money before deals go through, companies going public through such mergers have been left with much less cash than expected and lower valuations.
Large asset managers such as Wellington that had plowed money into startups when they went public in recent years have been active in private markets lately during the market shift.