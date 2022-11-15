Seats, fabric and USBs: What Akasa needs to modify its aircraft interiors

While it is trying to maintain the timeline for inducting new planes to its fleet, from the 9th aircraft it will have to accept a different configuration for all new aircraft until the 19th aircraft is delivered. These 11 Boeing 737 MAX planes will have 174 economy seats with the front three rows in a 2-2 configuration with more legroom, the airline said. “The emergency and front row, which is our A+ PRODUCT is priced at ₹1,500 a seat and this (2-2) will be A++ and will be priced at ₹2,500a seat. This will be sold as economy and we will charge only for seat selection," said Praveen Iyer, the co-founder and chief commercial officer of Akasa.