Sebamed mulls entry into food, nutrition business2 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2023, 10:27 PM IST
The move comes amid the company’s plans to tap into the broader market for packaged consumer goods, Shashi Ranjan, country head of Sebamed India, said.
NEW DELHI : The local arm of German personal care company Sebamed is exploring opportunities to foray into the health and nutrition business, including categories such as immunity-building products, multi-vitamins, vitamin gummies and baby nutrition.