Sebamed mulls entry into food, nutrition business

The move comes amid the company’s plans to tap into the broader market for packaged consumer goods, Shashi Ranjan, country head of Sebamed India, said. It is evaluating both organic and inorganic opportunities, he added. “We constantly monitor the need gaps in our portfolio and see what products or categories must be brought in across categories where we operate, whether personal care—skin, hair, wash. If there are new formats or new categories coming up, we constantly evaluate. In fact, we are also getting into a new business, which is food and nutrition," Ranjan said. If the company’s plan goes through, India will be the first market for Sebamed’s nutrition and health play.